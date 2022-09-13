First Warning Forecast: Cooler, falling humidity, and more sunshine for midweek

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

More sunshine, cooler temperatures, and lower humidity for the rest of the work week.

Look for a clearing trend today from mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. A stray shower is possible today, but most areas will stay dry. Highs will only reach the mid 80s today with falling humidity.

Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday with highs in the low 80s and even lower humidity. Highs will stay in the low 80s to end the work week with mostly sunny skies and low humidity. N/NE winds will kick up for the second half of the week.

The nice weather continues for the weekend. Expect highs in the low to mid 80s, near normal for this time of year. We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with slim rain chances.

Today: Mostly to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: W 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: W/N 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: N 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Ragweed)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

A tropical wave located roughly midway between the west coast of Africa and the Windward Islands continues to produce a concentrated area of showers and thunderstorms. Additional development of this system is possible over the next several days while it moves generally west to WNW over the central tropical Atlantic and approaches the Windward Islands by the end of the week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (30%)

A tropical wave located about a hundred miles southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear only marginally favorable, and any development of this system should be slow to occur while it moves west or WNW across the eastern tropical Atlantic through the end of the week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

