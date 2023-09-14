First Warning Forecast: Cooler, less humid, and windy to end the work week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Cooler and less humid to end the week. Wind, tidal flooding, and rough surf from Hurricane Lee.

Look for a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today. Highs will only reach the low 80s with falling humidity. Winds will ramp up today, mainly N/NE at 10-15 with gusts to 25 mph.

Mostly sunny on Friday with highs in the mid 70s and low humidity (for this time of year). It will still be windy with a NE wind at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph.

Hurricane Lee is forecast to track north between the East Coast and Bermuda on Friday. Expect several days with rough surf and a high risk for rip currents. Tidal flooding is possible, including a risk for overwash on the Outer Banks.

This weekend looks very nice! Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s on Saturday. Highs will warm to the low 80s on Sunday with partly cloudy skies. Some wind will hang around this weekend, NW/W at 5 to 15 mph.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: N/NE 10-15 G25

Tonight: Mainly Clear, Windy. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: NE 10-15 G25

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: N 10-20 G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Hurricane Lee will continue tracking north. On the forecast track, the center of Lee will pass west of Bermuda today and tonight and then approach the coast of New England and Atlantic Canada Friday and Saturday. Dangerous surf and rip currents are expected along the East Coast most of this week.

Hurricane Margot forecast to meander over the north Atlantic over the next several days.

Showers and thunderstorms are gradually becoming better organized in association with a broad area of low pressure located well to the WSW of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions appear favorable for further development of this system, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next couple of days while the low moves across the central tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: High (80%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: High (90%)

