First Warning Forecast: Cooler, lower humidity, and more sunshine

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Feeling more like fall with cooler temperatures and lower humidity for the end of the week. More sunshine for the end of the work week and this weekend.

Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds today with highs near 80, a few degrees below normal for this time of year. Humidity will be lower today, making it feel a bit more like fall.

WTKR News 3

Highs will remain near 80 to end the work week with mostly sunny skies and relatively low humidity. N/NE winds will kick up for Thursday and Friday.

The nice weather continues for the weekend. Expect highs in the low to mid 80s, near normal for this time of year. We will see mostly sunny skies both days. Temperatures will start to climb, and the humidity will build in again early next week.

WTKR News 3

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs near 80. Winds: N 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: NW 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: N 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Showers and thunderstorms have increased a little during the past several hours in association with a tropical wave located a little less than 900 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. Although environmental conditions are only marginally conducive, some additional development of this system is possible, and a tropical depression could form during the next couple of days. This system is expected to move west to WNW over the tropical Atlantic and it is expected to be near the Leeward Islands on Friday.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (40%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (50%)

WTKR News 3

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

