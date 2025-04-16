First Warning Forecast: Cooler midweek, back to the 80s this weekend

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Today, we’ll see a lot of sunshine with high temperatures in the mid 60s. It will be breezy with winds gusting to around 25 mph. Tonight we cool off in the mid 40s. Temperatures will be cool again Thursday with bright sunshine.

We warm up this weekend with high temperatures back near 80 degrees. Easter Sunday will be warm with only a slight chance for a stray sprinkle. Warmer conditions last through the beginning of next week.

A few spotty showers will be possible with a cold front Monday but temperatures remain mild in the upper 60s and low 70s.

