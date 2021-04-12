First Warning Forecast: Cooler start to the week with 70s today, 60s tomorrow

First Warning Forecast:

We will see a mix of sun and clouds today with more sunshine in the morning and more clouds in the afternoon. Scattered showers are possible this afternoon to evening.

We will start with mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday, but clouds will clear through the day. Highs will only reach the mid 60s tomorrow.

Rain will return on Wednesday as a cold front moves through. Showers will move in Wednesday afternoon and continue into Thursday morning. Storms are possible Wednesday night. Expect highs in the mid to upper 60s for the second half of the work week.

