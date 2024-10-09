First Warning Forecast: Cooler to end the work week, Warmer this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A very fall-like week with highs in the 70s to 60s and lower humidity.

Another nice day today with highs in the mid 70s. We will see mostly sunny skies this morning to midday with clouds building in this afternoon to evening.

Even cooler tomorrow with highs in the mid 60s, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. We will start with clouds in the morning, but skies will clear through the day from NW to SE.

Back to sunshine on Friday with highs in the upper 60s. Warmer air returns for the weekend with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 with lots of sunshine. Another cool down is set to move in early next week.

Today: Building Clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NW 5-10

Tonight: Mix of Clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Clearing Skies. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: N 10-15

Tropical Update

Hurricane Milton to make landfall on the Gulf Coast of Florida late tonight. On the forecast track, the center of Milton will move across the eastern Gulf of Mexico today, make landfall along the west-central coast of Florida late tonight or early Thursday morning, and move off the east coast of Florida over the Atlantic Ocean Thursday afternoon.

Maximum sustained winds are near 160 mph with higher gusts. Milton is a category 5 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Fluctuations in intensity are likely while Milton moves across the eastern Gulf of Mexico, but Milton is expected to be a dangerous major hurricane when it reaches the west-central coast of Florida.

Hurricane Leslie continues moving NW over the central tropical Atlantic. A turn to the north is expected over the next few days. Some additional strengthening is forecast over the next day or so, followed by rapid weakening by Friday.

Tracking a gale-force non-tropical low-pressure system located northeast of the Bahamas. Although environmental conditions appear only marginally favorable for additional development, a short-lived tropical or subtropical storm could form today or this evening while the low moves northeast.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (50%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Medium (50%)

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

