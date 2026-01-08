First Warning Forecast: Cooler today, Warming to the 70s to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Cooler today with highs in the 50s today. Warming to the 70s to end the week. Tracking rain with a cold front this weekend.

A cooler morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Look for a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today. Highs will only reach the upper 50s, cooler than yesterday but still above normal for this time of year.

Temperatures will jump back up on Friday with highs near 70 as a warm front slides to our north. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with a spotty shower possible.

Some changes move in this weekend with a cold front. Expect more clouds with scattered showers Saturday to Sunday morning. Temperatures will drop from the low 70s on Saturday to the 50s on Sunday, behind the front. Even colder air will move in to start next week.

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: E/SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Highs near 70. Winds: S 5-15

