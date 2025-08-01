First Warning Forecast: Cooler weather arrives

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

After a warm and humid end to the month of July relief has arrived to start off August in the form of cooler temperatures and eventually lower dew points!

We still have mostly cloudy skies with a chance for some scattered showers and downpours this afternoon and overnight tonight. Low's will drop into the low to mid 70s.

Tomorrow will start off with leftover showers with clearing expected throughout the day and sunny skies by the late afternoon! Highs will reach the low 80s, with dew points dropping below 70 by the end of the day, giving us a nice break from the humidity. It will be breezy, with wind out of the NE at 10-20 mph gusting to 30 mph at times.

Next week will start out lovely, with mainly sunny skies expected for Sunday along with high temperatures in the low 80s. It will be comfortable with dew points staying in the low 60s. It will remain a bit breezy, with winds out of the NE 10-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph at times.

