First Warning Forecast: Cooling trend through the weekend

This evening some clouds will move in, and a spotty shower or sprinkle will be possible through about 2 am as a cold front moves through the region. Temperatures this evening will be in the low 70s, and low temperatures tonight will hit the mid to upper 50s. Winds will drop down tonight out of the W at 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow will be another great fall day, with near normal high temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s along with some gusty winds out of the W at 10-20 mph, gusting to 25 mph. Abundant sunshine is expected. Break out the ChapStick because it will be quite dry, dew points drop to near 40 by the end of the day. Rough seas are expected, with 3–4-foot waves in the Atlantic and 2–3-foot waves in the Chesapeake. Overnight lows will drop into the 40s with clear skies expected overnight.

Thursday will be a bit cooler with high temperatures in the upper 60s. More sunshine is expected, along with winds out of the W 10-15 mph. Highs on Friday will be even cooler in the mid 60s, with abundant sunshine expected once again. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected this weekend. Our next chance of rain over 20% isn't until the beginning of next week!

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Tropical Storm Melissa formed in the Caribbean today. It's expected to slowly strengthen and stall out south of Cuba. We'll keep our eye on this storm, as its movement is uncertain after this weekend, and it is not expected to dissipate.

