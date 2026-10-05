First Warning Forecast: Crisp and sunny weather arrives Tuesday

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

This evening cloud cover will continue break up and clear out from north to south. We'll see clear skies everywhere after midnight, with overnight lows dropping into the 50s with some isolated pockets of 40s further inland.

Tomorrow will be a really pleasant fall day, with high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 60s along with clear skies. We'll see breezy conditions, especially closer to the coast, with winds out of the NE at 10-15 mph gusting up to 25 mph. Overnight lows will be chilly, with clear skies and calming winds helping temperatures drop into the 40s inland and low to mid 50s closer to the coast.

Wednesday will be another nice fall day with clear skies and lighter winds expected. It will be a step warmer as well, with high temperatures reaching the low 70s. Winds will be out of the SE at 5-10 mph. Thursday will be dry as well and warmer, with high temperatures reaching the upper 70s to low 80s. Mostly sunny skies are expected Thursday as dry weather remains in place.

On Friday temperatures will be slightly cooler in the mid 70s, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies expected. Highs will stay in the low to mid 70s Saturday with a bit more cloud cover expected as a system to our south starts bring rain closer to the region. Rain returns to Hampton Roads on Sunday into Monday, with breezy conditions likely to begin next week as well.

TROPICS:

An area of interest in the southwestern Gulf is poised to develop into a tropical cyclone later this week and will likely move north and impact the southern gulf states this weekend. There is still a lot to be determined about this system as it begins to develop and we are still in the very early stages of forecasting, however it does look likely that we'll see some of the moisture this storm brings north.

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