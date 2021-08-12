First Warning Forecast: Dangerous heat and humidity today, heat index 105-110

First Warning Forecast

Dangerous heat and humidity… Highs will climb to the mid 90s today, a degree or two warmer than yesterday. A Heat Advisory is in effect until 7 PM and early this morning, it was extended eastward to include the entire area, even the coast. Today's heat index will reach between 105 and 110. Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds and storms will be possible late today through this evening inland and closer to I-95. If storms can develop, they could be strong with heavy rain and damaging winds. Storms will end just after sunset.

Tonight, will be another uncomfortably muggy night with lows in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Friday will feature much of the same. Highs will reach the mid 90s with heat index values between 105 and 110. A few storms will be possible during the afternoon to late evening.

The chance for showers and storms will go up for the weekend as a cold front moves in. Expect clouds, showers, and storms to move in later Saturday (mainly Saturday night) and continue for Sunday. The cold front will drop temperatures from the low 90s on Saturday to the mid 80s on Sunday.