First Warning Forecast: Dangerous heat expected this week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening will be mild with a few clouds around. Lows will be in the mid 70s.

Temperatures skyrocket this week. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will be our hottest days with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Heat index values will be in the triple digits. It will feel close to 110 degrees. The NWS has issued a heat advisory and extreme heat watch for most of southside, inland Virginia, north east North Carolina and the Eastern Shore. The worst of the heat is expected along the Peninsulas where an extreme heat warning is in effect until Wednesday night.

Conditions will be mainly dry so we won't be getting much relief. A few spotty showers and storms try to develop later in the week.

