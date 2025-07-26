First Warning Forecast: Dangerous heat this weekend

Meteorologist Greg Padgett's First Warning Forecast

We have a hot and steamy weekend ahead!

Heat Advisory remains in effect until Sunday Night until 8 p.m. for Hampton Roads, and an Extreme Heat Warning for Dare County in Northeast North Carolina until 8 p.m. Sunday.

Highs Saturday reach the low to mid 90s with "feels like" temps near 105. There's a slight chance for a few isolated showers this afternoon. Tonight lows will be in the mid 70s.

Sunday, highs reach the mid 90s with heat index values ranging from 105 to 110 degrees. There will be slightly higher storm chances in the afternoon. Some storms could turn strong to severe with damaging wind gusts being our main concern.

Mainly dry and hot conditions prevail for most of next week. We finally get some relief by the end of the week with scattered showers and storms.

