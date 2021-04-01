First Warning Forecast: Dangerous Wind Chills in the teens and 20s Friday morning

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast:

Wind chills in the teens and 20s Friday morning...

Freeze Warning in effect for most of our inland locations, especially away from the coast tonight through 9am Friday morning. Temperatures will plummet to the upper 20s and low 30s overnight, and wind chills drop even lower to the teens and low 20s!

Friday will be the coldest day of the week. Temperatures will start near freezing tomorrow morning. Highs will only reach the mid 40s. It will feel more like the mid to upper 30s with the strong NW winds. We will see a mix of sun and clouds Friday with a few snow showers possible along and south of the Chesapeake Bay. Little to no accumulation expected.

This weekend will be sunny and warmer. Temperatures will start near freezing Saturday morning. We will warm to the mid 50s Saturday afternoon and closer to 70 Sunday afternoon. Winds will be light with mostly sunny skies both days.