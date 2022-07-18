Meteorologist Maddie Kirker's First Warning Forecast:

Get ready for what could be the hottest week of the year. We'll kick things off with muggy temperatures in the 70s this morning. Highs will climb to the low 90s today, a degree or two warmer than yesterday. Spotty showers are creeping north along the OBX this morning but elsewhere, it's mostly clear. By the afternoon, skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds and isolated storms will be possible area wide. It'll be breezy today, with southwest winds between 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight, will be another muggy night with lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday will feature much of the same. Highs will reach the low 90s with a mix of sun and clouds and storms possible during the afternoon to late evening.

The extreme heat arrives Wednesday. Highs will soar to the mid 90s with heat index values near 105. Thursday will be the hottest day of the work week, and feature highs in the upper 90s with heat index values near 110. Wednesday will be dry with mostly sunny skies, but scattered showers and storms will be possible Thursday.

We'll "cool" to the low 90s Friday but soar again to the mid and upper 90s Saturday and Sunday. Sunday could be the hottest day of the next 7, with air temperatures as hot as the 100s. Both Friday, Saturday and Sunday look mainly dry other than a few showers and storms, primarily Sunday

