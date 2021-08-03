First Warning Forecast: Days of rain and storms with a flooding threat

First Warning Forecast:

A few showers will be possible late tonight (mainly North Carolina) ahead of our next system which will stick with us for most of the week.

A frontal system will be stalled over the area the entire week with several areas of low pressure riding along it. This will make for an unsettled week. We'll start off dry on Tuesday with rain chances increasing by the afternoon and especially during the evening hours. Flash flooding will be possible both Tuesday and Wednesday as heavy rain falls over the area. Temperatures will trend cooler in the upper 70s and low 80s for the week.

Grab the umbrella and keep it with you because showers and storms will continue Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The front will finally start to washout this weekend. Scattered storms will be possible on Saturday with highs in the mid 80s. Mostly dry with partly cloudy skies and highs warming back to the upper 80s.