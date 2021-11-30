First Warning Forecast: December thaw ahead, warmer Wednesday and near 70 Thursday

First Warning Forecast:

Tonight, will feature clear skies with cold temperatures in the mid 30s. Frost will be likely again inland, as temperatures will be closer to freezing. Clouds will increase around sunrise to partly cloudy.

It'll be a bit warmer as we kick off the first day of December. Highs will warm to the low 60s under partly cloudy skies.

The warmest day of the week will be Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 60s and some locations could hit 70 degrees under partly cloudy skies! It'll stay comfortable on Friday and Saturday as well. as highs will warm to the low 60s Friday and Saturday.

A disturbance will move in late Sunday that could bring us a few showers late. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler, only warming to the low 50s. A few showers will be possible again on Monday with highs in the upper 50s.