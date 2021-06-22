First Warning Forecast: Decreasing clouds and noticeably cooler Wednesday

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast:

Showers will taper off this evening before we get a chance to dry out overnight. Temperatures tonight will be cooler and in the mid-60s.

Speaking of cooler, it'll be noticeably cooler and less humid starting Wednesday. Expect highs in the mid 70s on Wednesday. We will start with mostly cloudy skies, but clouds will clear out through the day. Expect partly cloudy skies on Thursday with highs in the upper 70s.

Highs will return to the 80s for Friday and the weekend with more humidity. We will also fall into a summer-like unsettled pattern with a chance for a scattered shower or storm each day.