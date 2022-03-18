First Warning Forecast: Dense fog, sea fog and highs in the 70s today

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker's First Warning Forecast:

Dense fog and 70s to end the work week... Happy Friday! We'll kick off the day with mild temperatures in the 50s and 60s with areas of dense fog, especially inland.

WTKR Weather

By mid-morning, the inland fog will evaporate but today's onshore breeze could lead to sea fog right along our ocean waters including the OBX and Virginia Beach.

WTKR Weather

Besides the sea fog, expect a very pleasant day, with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 70s, nearly 15 degrees above normal for this time of year! Winds will be breezy out of the southeast and south between 5 and 15 mph.

WTKR Weather

Our next cold front will approach the area Friday night and move in on Saturday. This will also bring us our next chance for severe weather. Showers and storms will develop out ahead and along the front as it moves through mainly early Saturday to Saturday afternoon. Storms could become strong to severe with damaging winds, hail and even an isolated tornado.

WTKR Weather

Risk of severe weather will end as the storms move offshore during the late afternoon and evening. As the front moves through, it'll be windy, SW at 10 to 20 mph, with gusts to 30 mph. Temperatures will drop behind the cold front from the 80s on Saturday to the mid 60s on Sunday. Sunshine will return for Sunday and winds will back down as we kick off the first day of Spring.

WTKR Weather

Things are trending rather quiet as we head back to work Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 60s both days with mostly sunny skies.

