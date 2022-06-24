Meteorologist Maddie Kirker's First Warning Forecast:

Get ready for a beautiful late-June day. We'll start our morning with comfortable temps in the mid and upper 60s with mostly sunny skies. Areas of dense fog will be likely especially inland and closer to I-95. This afternoon will feature lower humidity and mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s, nearly 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. Winds will be light out of the northeast between 5 and 10 mph.

Tonight, will feature mostly clear skies with lows in the mid 60s.

Expect mostly sunny skies Saturday and a mix of sun and clouds Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 80s Saturday but it will get more humid by Sunday with highs near 90. Both days look mainly dry with only a 10% chance of rain.

Our next round of rain and storms is set to move in late Monday to Tuesday with a cold front. Highs out ahead of the front Monday will be near 90 and fall to the upper 70s by Tuesday.