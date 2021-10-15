First Warning Forecast: Dense fog this morning, then sunny with highs in the low 80s

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker's First Warning Forecast:

Another foggy start and feeling like Summer to end the week... Watch out for areas of dense fog this morning. Temperatures will start in the 50s and 60s but climb to the low 80s this afternoon. After the fog evaporates, expect mostly sunny skies.

We are tracking a cold front that will move through this weekend. After a sunny start to our Saturday, scattered showers/storms will be likely during the afternoon to evening. It'll turn breezy with winds between 10 and 20 mph with gusts as high as 30. Highs will be even warmer and in the mid 80s.

Sunday will feel a lot more like October. It'll be less humid with highs in the mid 60s. Skies will be sunny, and it'll be breezy with northwest winds 10 to 20 with gusts 25+ mph.

Expect several days of wall-to-wall sunshine and fall-like weather from Monday to Wednesday of next week.