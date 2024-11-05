First Warning Forecast: Dense fog to start Election Day, Warmer midweek

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Dense fog to kick off election day. Warming to near 80 through midweek. Tracking showers for Thursday with a cold front.

Watch out for areas of dense fog this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for much of the region until 9 AM. Look for clearing skies through midday and more sunshine this afternoon. Highs will warm to the mid and upper 70s today, 10 to 15 degrees above normal of this time of year.

Highs will climb to near 80 on Wednesday with a nice mix of sun and clouds.

A cold front is set to move though the region on Thursday. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers, mainly in the afternoon to evening.

Cooler air will return behind the cold front. Highs will drop back to the upper 60s on Friday. Another round of showers is set to move in on Sunday.

Today: AM Fog, Clearing Skies. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: S 5-15

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs near 80. Winds: SW 5-10

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Rafael near Jamaica. On the forecast track, the storm is expected to be near the Cayman Islands tonight and near western Cuba on Wednesday. Steady to rapid intensification is forecast over the next 24 to 36 hours, and Rafael is forecast to become a hurricane in the northwestern Caribbean near the Cayman Islands with further strengthening before it makes landfall in Cuba.

An area of low pressure could develop near the northern Leeward Islands in a couple of days. Some slow development of this system is possible during the latter part of the week while it moves generally west over the southwestern Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (20%)

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

