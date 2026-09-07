First Warning Forecast: Dry and comfortable stretch continues

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

Temperatures will cool off fast this evening, with temperatures falling into the 60s by 10 PM. We'll see clear skies and calm winds overnight, with lows falling into the 60s for most and upper 50s for some inland neighbors.

Tomorrow will be another comfortable day, with high temperatures climbing into the low 80s and mostly sunny skies expected. Winds will be lighter, out of the E at 5-10 mph. Humidity levels will stay low, with no rain chances either. A moderate risk for rip currents is in place. Overnight lows will fall into the 60s, with clear skies expected overnight.

Wednesday will be a step warmer, with high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80s. We'll see mostly sunny skies with slightly more humid conditions. Winds will be out of the S at 5-10 mph. On Thursday we'll see hot and humid conditions return briefly, with high temperatures reaching the low 90s and dew points climbing above 70 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are expected, with just a 10% chance of rain on Thursday.

Our next rain chance arrives Friday morning and lasts through Saturday as a cold front pushes through the region. We'll see scattered storms on Friday, along with scattered showers and storms on Saturday. Temperatures will be back around normal in the mid 80s.

TROPICS:

All quiet! The climatological peak of hurricane season is just 3 days away, and yet no areas of interest are present in the Atlantic.

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