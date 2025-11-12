First Warning Forecast: Dry and pleasant stretch of weather

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

This evening temps will drop from around 60 degrees into the 50s. We'll see clear skies all evening with winds dropping from SW at 10-20 mph down to W at 5-15 mph. There's another chance to see the northern lights (aurora) tonight! Keep an eye out to the northern horizon, particularly between 9 PM and 12 AM.

Tomorrow morning will start off in the mid 40s, and some clouds will be around tomorrow morning as well. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds by Thursday afternoon, with high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be a bit lighter tomorrow, out of the WNW at 10-15 mph. No rain is expected. Friday will be mostly sunny and a hair warmer, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds will be out of the WNW at 5-15 mph. No rain is expected.

This weekend is looking nice as well, with mainly dry conditions expected on Saturday and comfortable temperatures in the low 60s. By Sunday we'll warm up to the low 70s, before temperatures drop a bit into Monday.

