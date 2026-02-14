First Warning Forecast: Dry and sunny this Valentine's Day, rain returns Sunday

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Happy Valentine’s Day! Today will be really nice! We’ll see plenty of sunshine from start to finish with highs will be in the mid to upper50s.

Clouds will build quickly overnight. A system bringing much needed soaking rainfall moves in on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 40s and low 50s. The rain will start on Sunday afternoon and continue through early Monday morning.

Skies gradually clear throughout the day on Monday. A few spotty shower chances linger midweek, but temperatures will be much milder with highs in the low to mid 60s by Thursday.

