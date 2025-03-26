First Warning Forecast: Dry & cool mid-week, warm & wet weekend

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Dry and windy conditions persist this afternoon. As a result, there will be increased fire danger. High temperatures struggle to climb over 60.

This evening skies will be mostly clear giving us a good setup for maximum cooling. Temperatures fall into the upper 30s with frost patchy possible for inland North Carolina.

Thursday afternoon will be cool with highs near 60. Bright sunshine will last all day long. We get warmer heading into the weekend with several days near 80 degrees. A cold front brings strong to severe thunderstorms Monday.

