First Warning Forecast: Dry & much cooler Friday

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Highs today soared to nearly 80 degrees, but we get a bit of a reality check Friday. After the cold front bringing us scattered showers this evening moves on out, temperatures fall back to near normal in the middle 50s.

We stay dry and hang on to lots of sunshine for the rest of this week. As a matter of fact, your weekend looks great! Plenty of sun Saturday with highs near 70. There's only a small chance of a stray sprinkle or flurry Saturday night. Bright skies persist Sunday, but we will be a bit cooler with highs back in the 40s.

Temps rebound back into the low 60s by the beginning of next week and eventually surpass 70 on Wednesday. Keep Wednesday in the back of your mind as the Storm Prediction Center has already issued the potential of a severe weather threat. It’s too far out to pinpoint the specific details and timing but stick with your First Warning Storm Team for the latest updates!

