First Warning Forecast: Dry start to the week, tracking rain on Thursday

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

We're expecting clear skies today with seasonable temperatures as high temperatures reach the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. Winds will be out of the WNW at 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph. Overnight skies will be clear, with lows dropping into the 30s inland with 40s near the coast. Patchy frost is likely.

Tomorrow morning will start off cool with clear skies. Temperatures will rebound quickly as high temperatures reach the upper 60s to low 70s by the afternoon. Winds will be lighter Tuesday out of the SW at 5-10 mph. Veterans Day will be nice, with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the upper 60s.

Thursday will feature building clouds and showers developing during the afternoon, with a 50% chance of rain. On Friday a few lingering showers will be possible as temperatures drop into the 50s with windy conditions developing.

This weekend will be cool, with high temperatures only getting up into the low 50s. Windy and dry conditions are expected Saturday as a Nor'easter develops well offshore. Winds will begin to subside Sunday evening, with calmer conditions expected next Monday.

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