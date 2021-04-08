Watch
First Warning Forecast: Dry stretch ends Friday with storms and highs in the mid-70s

WTKR Weather Team
Posted at 5:15 PM, Apr 08, 2021
Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast:
Dry stretch ends Friday with storms and highs in the mid-70s....

Tonight, will feature increasing clouds with mild low temperatures in the 50s. A shower or two will be possible late.

We will see more clouds on Friday (partly to mostly cloudy) with scattered showers and storms. A few showers are possible in the morning, but the biggest rain/storm chance will be Friday afternoon to evening. Highs will warm to the low and mid 70s.

We will see a similar mix of clouds through the weekend with scattered showers and storms possible. The biggest rain chance is likely Sunday morning as a cold front moves through. Highs will warm to the mid and upper 70s this weekend.

