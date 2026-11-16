Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

Tonight we'll see clear skies and light winds out of the N at 4-8 mph. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s far inland, with mid 30s expected inland and low 40s along the immediate coast. Patchy frost is possible.

Tomorrow will be a nice fall day with high temperatures reaching the upper 50s to low 60s along with sunny skies. Winds will be light tomorrow out of the N at 5-10 mph as high pressure remains in place. Dry conditions and light winds with clear skies will allow for overnight lows to drop into the upper 20s and low 30s further inland, with lows along the coast reaching the upper 30s to low 40s Tuesday night.

A warming trend will begin Wednesday as highs jump into the low to mid 60s. Mostly sunny skies are expected Wednesday. Some clouds are possible Thursday as high temperatures take another step in the warm direction, with highs reaching the mid to upper 60s. No rain is expected with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

On Friday we'll see another mild day with dry conditions. Clouds will fill in Saturday afternoon/evening as our next system approaches. Sunday is still a bit uncertain, but the chance is there for some widespread rain and windy conditions. The current forecast favors only a glancing blow from a coastal storm that forms Saturday night, but stay tuned for updates as we get closer to the weekend!

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