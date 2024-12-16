First Warning Forecast: Elevated rain chances before our next major cooldown

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening we'll continue to see off and on spotty showers. Temperatures will be very mild in the low 50s. Some clearing will occur overnight.

Temperatures tomorrow morning will be in the middle 50s underneath partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs Tuesday afternoon will reach the upper 60s near 70 degrees. Another round of isolated showers will be possible in the afternoon and evening.

Wednesday will be our last mild day. Temperatures will stay close to 70 degrees. Rain chances increase as we head into the overnight hours with a strong cold front pushing through the region. The rainfall will likely linger into early Thursday morning.

Drier and cooler conditions prevail for the rest of the week with high temperatures Sunday falling as low as the 30s.

