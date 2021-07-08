First Warning Forecast: Elsa impacting the area with rain, wind & possible tornadoes

First Warning Forecast:

Heavy rain will continue this evening and tonight. Most of the area will see 1” to 3” of rainfall with locally higher totals possible, with a risk for flash flooding. Winds will ramp up through the day, reaching 20-30 mph with gusts to 40+ tonight. Strong to severe storms are possible, including a risk for isolated tornadoes. Storm surge flooding is possible for southern facing tributaries.

Rain and wind from Elsa will move out very early Friday morning. We will see partly cloudy skies tomorrow with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. highs will warm to the low 90s tomorrow.

Highs will linger in the upper 80s this weekend. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds with an isolated shower/storm possible (20-30% chance). Highs will warm back to the low 90s next week.

