First Warning Forecast: Ending January with high temps near 70

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Today will start out even more mild with temperatures out the door climbing in the 40s. By the afternoon, we’ll reach the middle 50s. Plenty of sunshine lasts throughout the majority of the day with breezy conditions in the afternoon.

As we head into the middle of the week high temperatures approach the 60 degree mark. We’ll be mainly dry and sunny for the next couple of days. Temperatures briefly dip in the 40s again on Thursday.

Rain chances return heading into the upcoming weekend with scattered showers possible Friday night and into Saturday morning. Temperatures will be above normal Friday with highs near 70 degrees. We’re right around normal this weekend with temperatures in the low 50s

