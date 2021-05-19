First Warning Forecast:

Ending the week in the 80s, near 90 this weekend...

A gorgeous Wednesday afternoon is on tap. Temperatures will warm to the low 80s today, about five degrees above normal for this time of year and skies will be mostly sunny. Tonight will feature mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 50s.

Highs will return to the low 80s Thursday and Friday. We will see mostly sunny skies with a few clouds mixing in. Rain chances will remain low.

More clouds will build in this weekend with a spotty shower possible. Highs will warm to the upper 80s to near 90, 10+ degrees above normal for this time of year.

