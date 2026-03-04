First Warning Forecast: Ending the week with several days in the 70s

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Taking a big step warmer today. Several days in the 70s to end the week.

Watch out for a few areas of fog this morning. We will see a mix of sun and clouds today with the most sunshine near midday. Temperatures will warm to near 70 today, about 20 degrees warmer than yesterday and above normal for this time of year.

WTKR News 3

The warm stretch continues to end the work week. Highs will reach the mid 70s Thursday and Friday. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with slim rain chances.

WTKR News 3

Highs will linger in the low to mid 70s this weekend. We are tracking a cold front that will bring in a few showers on Sunday into early next week.

WTKR News 3

Today: Sun & Clouds. Highs near 70. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Sun & Clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Juniper, Elm, Maple)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Low

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR