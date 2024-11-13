First Warning Forecast: Even cooler today, Rain moving in on Thursday

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Even cooler and breezy today. Another rain chance Thursday to Friday. Lots of sunshine this weekend.

A chilly start to the day with temperatures in the 40s and 30s. A Frost Advisory is in effect for many inland locations until 8 AM. Highs will only reach the mid 50s today, about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. Expect partly cloudy skies today with a NE wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Tracking another chance for rain Thursday to Friday. Showers are set to move in Thursday afternoon and move out Friday morning. Many areas could see 1”+ of (much-needed) rainfall. Highs will linger in the upper 50s to low 60s.

The weekend is looking great! Expect lots of sunshine with highs in the mid 60s. It will be a bit breezy on Saturday, but the winds will relax on Sunday.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NE 10-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: Cloudy, PM Showers. Highs near 60. Winds: E 5-10

Tropical Update

Tracking a broad area of low pressure over the central Caribbean Sea. Environmental conditions appear conducive for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form within the next couple of days while the system moves slowly west into the western Caribbean Sea. Further development is likely while the disturbance meanders over the western Caribbean Sea through the weekend.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: High (80%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: High (90%)

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 3 (Low-Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

