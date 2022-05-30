First Warning Forecast: Even hotter and in the 90s as you head back to work

First Warning Forecast:

Certainly was a gorgeous weekend. We'll end the long weekend with clear skies overnight and lows in the upper 60s.

WTKR Weather

Get ready for an even hotter stretch of days as you head back to work. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will climb to the low 90s with mostly sunny skies.

Rain chances will be slim for the first half of the week, but we are tracking a cold front for the end of the week. Rain and storm chances will go up for Thursday and Friday as that front moves through. Temperatures will also drop, from the upper 80s on Thursday to the low 80s on Friday.

The upcoming weekend is looking nice but cooler. We should see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with slim rain chances. Highs will dip to the upper 70s, a few degrees below normal for this time of year.