First Warning Forecast: Even hotter, heat index 100+ Tuesday & Wednesday

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast:

Tonight, will be mild and humid with lows in the low 70s.

The heat and humidity will continue to build on Tuesday with highs in the low 90s. It will feel closer to the triple digits. Keeping a slight 20 percent chance for a pop-up shower due to all the heat and humidity.

Shower and storm chances will go up a bit my midweek as a disturbance moves in. Keeping chances for a stray shower or storm Wednesday with highs in the low 90s. It will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s. It will feel closer to the triple digits.

We'll enter an unsettled stretch of weather Thursday through Saturday as a disturbance moves in. Afternoon storms will be possible on Thursday with Scattered showers and storms Friday and Saturday. Highs will warm to 90 on Thursday and Friday and the upper 80s on Saturday. Dewpoints will be in the low 70s all week, making for humid conditions.

