First Warning Forecast: Even warmer today, Tracking showers to end the week

Posted at 5:09 AM, Nov 07, 2023
Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
A mild week with highs in the 60s and 70s. Rain returns with a cold front Friday to Saturday.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds today with more clouds in the morning and more sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will warm to the upper 70s and the wind will kick up, mainly SW at 10 to 15 mph.

Highs will dip to the mid 60s on Wednesday with sunny skies. We will jump back to the upper 70s on Thursday and the SW wind will pick up again.

Showers are possible Friday PM to Saturday as a cold front moves through the region. Highs will drop to the mid 60s on Friday and the upper 50s for the weekend.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 10-15
Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: W 5-10
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: NE 5-10

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Low (Ragweed)
UV Index: 3 (Moderate)
Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)
Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update
No tropical activity at this time
 

