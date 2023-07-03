First Warning Forecast: Extreme heat, Severe t-storm threat

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Heat Advisory from 10 AM to 8 PM Monday for most of SE VA and NE NC. Heat index values will reach 105 to 109.

WTKR News 3

Extreme heat and humidity, plus a threat for severe thunderstorms. The summer-like stretch continues for most of the week ahead.

Today will be the hottest day of the week with highs in the mid 90s and an afternoon heat index to 105+. We will see partly cloudy skies with showers and storms moving in this afternoon to evening. Strong to severe storms are likely.

WTKR News 3

Another hot and humid day for Independence Day. Highs will reach the mid 90s with an afternoon heat index near 105. Expect partly cloudy skies with a scattered shower/storm possible, mainly in the late afternoon to evening.

WTKR News 3

Highs will slip to the 80s, but it will still be humid for the rest of the week, keeping the afternoon heat index in the upper 90s to near 100. In typical summer fashion, every day this week will have a chance for an afternoon shower or storm (30% to 40% chance).

Today: Partly Cloudy, PM Storms. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 10-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time



Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

