First Warning Forecast: Extremely cold through midweek, Snow overnight

*** Winter Storm Warning for most of the Albemarle and Outer Banks from 5 pm Tuesday to 7 am Wednesday. 2” to 4”+ of snow expected in these areas.

*** Winter Weather Advisory for parts of the Southside and NE NC from 5 pm Tuesday to 7 am Wednesday. 1” to 3” of snow expected in these areas.

Extremely cold air through midweek. Tracking snow overnight to Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will start in the teens and 20s this morning with wind chill values in the teens to single digits. Highs will struggle to hit 30 today and it will feel more like the 20s with a north wind at 5 to 15 mph. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies today.

Snow showers are expected overnight as an area of low-pressure slides across the Southeast. Snow will build in from SE to NW from 5 pm to 9 pm. Accumulation will range from less than 1” to the north and west to 4”+ to the south and east.

Snow will move out Wednesday morning, mainly before sunrise. Clouds will clear out by midday, but it will be cold and breezy. Highs will only reach the upper 20s with afternoon wind chill values in the teens.

Highs will climb back into the 30s (above freezing) on Thursday and to near 40 on Friday. The warming trend continues this weekend with highs near 50 by Sunday.

Today: Building Clouds. Highs in the upper 20s. Winds: NE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Snow Overnight. Lows near 20. Winds: N 5-15

Tomorrow: Clearing Skies. Highs in the upper 20s. Winds: N 10-15

