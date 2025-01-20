First Warning Forecast: Extremely cold week, Tracking midweek snow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Extremely cold air moves in this week. Tracking a snow chance overnight Tuesday to Wednesday.

Temperatures will start in the 20s this morning, but only warm to the mid 30s this afternoon, about 15 degrees below normal for this time of year. It will feel a bit colder with a NW wind at 10 to 15 mph. We will see a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Mostly cloudy tomorrow with highs only reaching 30 degrees. Snow showers are possible late Tuesday night to early Wednesday morning as an area of low-pressure slides across the South. The cold air will be here but the big question for us is… how far north does the moisture reach? As of now… some accumulation is possible, with higher totals likely to the SE and lower totals likely to the NW.

Clouds will clear out on Wednesday, but it will be the coldest day of the week. Highs will struggle to even reach the 30s with overnight lows in the teens.

Highs will climb back into the 30s on Thursday and to the 40s for Friday and the weekend.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds: NW 10-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper teens. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy. Highs near 30. Winds: N 5-10

