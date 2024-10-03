First Warning Forecast: Fall-like temperatures return next week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Skies are much improved today. The gloomy conditions are behind us for the most part. More sunshine will give way to temperatures that are a touch warmer this afternoon in the mid and upper 70s. Humidity won't be terrible so it will be fairly comfortable.

Tonight we'll fall into the low 60s, some locations could touch the 50s. Some light fog is possible early Friday morning. We'll do it all over again in the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s Friday, and comfortable conditions.

The pleasant weather continues into the weekend. Highs both days will be in the upper 70s with slightly more sunshine on Sunday than Saturday as a cold front pushes through. Rain chances increase slightly on Monday but overall rain chances through next week will be on the low end of things. After the cold front moves out Monday, gorgeous conditions are forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week! Highs will be in the low 70s with some locations not making it out of the 60s. Lows will be in the upper 50s.

Tropical Update

As of 10/3/24, 11 am:

Tropical storm Leslie is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane over the weekend. It is not expected to bring any impacts here at home as it meanders out in the Atlantic.

Hurricane Kirk is expected to strengthen further into a category 4 storm by Friday. It is not expected to make any impacts for the U.S. as it drifts off to the north west.

We're monitoring a potential area of development in the Gulf. Confidence upon development occurring within the next week continues to decrease.

