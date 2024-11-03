First Warning Forecast: Fall-like today, back to the 80s by midweek

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Today will be dry and sunny with highs in the mid 60s, finally feeling more seasonable for this time of year.

A few more clouds will build in to kick off the work week. Highs will warm to the low 70s on Monday under partly cloudy skies.

WTKR News 3

Election Day will be drier and warmer with highs in the upper 70s under partly cloudy skies.

WTKR News 3

The warmest day of the week will be Wednesday, with highs soaring to the low 80s. Expect building clouds as the day goes on.

A cold front is expected to move in to end the work week. It is still uncertain how much moisture we will see from this front, but as of now, we are keeping a 30 percent chance for a few showers on Thursday with highs in the mid 70s. We should be drying out just in time to end the work week.

WTKR News 3

Tropical Update:

WTKR News 3

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar