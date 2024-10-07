Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: Fall-like week with comfy temps and lower humidity

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Another cold front will move through to kick off the work week. The front should be mainly dry, but there is a slight chance of a spotty shower. Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 70s.

Temperatures and dew points will drop behind the front. Tuesday and Wednesday will be really nice with very low humidity and highs in the low 70s. Morning lows will start trending in the 50s!

The end of the week will continue to be sunny and fall-like. Highs will struggle to get out of the 60s on Thursday! This is some of the coolest air we have felt so far this season.

Expect more sunshine on Friday with highs in the upper 60s.

The weekend will trend about 10 degrees warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Still looking dry and sunny! Enjoy!

Tropical Update:

Meteorologist April Loveland

