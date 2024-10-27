First Warning Forecast: Falling from the 70s to the 60s

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

A cold front passing through the area will increase cloud cover heading into Sunday. High temperatures Sunday afternoon will only be in the low to mid 60s with some locations still lingering in the upper 50s. Mainly dry weather is expected but a stray shower or two is possible for portions of the north east North Carolina including the Outer Banks.

The 60s stick around for Monday but temperatures quickly warm to the mid and even upper 70s by the middle of the week. Halloween Thursday is forecast to be warm with afternoon high temperatures near 80 degrees.

Another cold front arrives late week increasing rain chances Friday night and into Saturday morning. After the cold front sweeps through, high temperatures will return to the upper 60s and low 70s.

Tropical Update

10/26/24, 7 pm:

An of low pressure could develop in the southwestern Caribbean Sea by the middle of the week. It has a 20% chance of formation over the the next 7 days.

