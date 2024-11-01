First Warning Forecast: Falling from the 80s today to 60s this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

One more warm day. Much cooler this weekend, behind a cold front.

Warming to near 80 again this afternoon, 10+ degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect partly cloudy skies today with the SW wind picking up. A cold front is set to move through tonight. It does not look like a big rain maker for us, but an isolated shower is possible.

Much cooler air will move in behind the front. Highs will drop to the 60s this weekend. Expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 60s on Saturday. An isolated shower is possible in the morning. We will see more sunshine with highs in the upper 60s on Sunday.

Warming up next week with highs in the 70s to near 80. Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds through the first half of the week. Another cold front is set to move in Wednesday to Thursday and could bring us a better chance for rain.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SW 10-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: SW/N 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: N 5-15

Tropical Update

A broad area of low pressure is likely to develop over the southwestern Caribbean Sea during the next day or so. Gradual development is possible, and a tropical depression could form late this weekend or early next week while the system drifts generally north to northwest over the central or western Caribbean Sea.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (30%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Medium (60%)

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 3 (Low-Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

