First Warning Forecast: Fast-moving storms this afternoon, some severe

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker's First Warning Forecast:

It'll be a mild and dry start to our Wednesday. Winds will pick up this morning as temperatures warm quickly to the low 70s by midday. A strong cold front with showers and storms will race through the area this afternoon and some storms could be severe. Damaging winds are our greatest threat. The greatest chance of storms will be between Noon and 4 pm. Due to the fast-moving pace rain totals in most areas will only be between .1" to .25". Highs today will soar to the upper 70s thanks to strong winds outside of the storm threat. Clouds will decrease this evening as temperatures plummet heading into Thursday.

Thursday will be the coolest day of the week. Morning temperatures will start in the low 40s and highs will only reach the upper 50s. On top of that shock to the system, it will be windy on Thursday, making it feel even cooler. Expect sunshine and mid to upper 60s on Friday.

Our dry stretch will end this weekend. An area of low pressure will track through the region Saturday, which will lead to scattered showers and storms. Showers will linger into Sunday morning before we clear out during the second half of the day. Highs this weekend will be in the low 70s.

