First Warning Forecast: Feeling like fall

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Goodbye summer heat, hello fall relief...for now.

The breezy conditions persist all weekend long with northeasterly winds gusting to 30 mph at times. Beach conditions will be dangerous with a high rip current risk and surf height between 5-7 feet. Breaking waves can cause neck and spinal cord injuries.

Enjoy the lower humidity levels while you can this weekend. High temperatures this afternoon only reach the upper 70s for most locations. Lingering showers and clouds clear by the evening. Tonight, lows will be in the upper 60s.

Sunday will be mostly dry and mild. Highs only reach the low 80s. There will be a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day.

Temperatures gradually moderate back to the mid 80s by the end of next week. Humidity levels climb too, which will cause it to feel more like 90. Scattered storms return by next Thursday.

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

