First Warning Forecast: Feeling like late June this week

We dry out as high temperatures climb to the upper 80s this week making it feel more like late June.
This evening wildfire smoke aloft leads to hazy conditions. We're tracking one last round of storms overnight. Lows will be in the upper 50s.

The hazy conditions stick around early Monday morning. We'll see clearing mid-week. High temperatures climb into the upper 80s near 90 degrees.

Isolated storm chances return over the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will remain above normal.

